2026 August Primary Ballots Due By Tuesday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The time is ticking for residents to get those ballots turned in for the Washington August 4th primary election.

As of yesterday, ballot returns in Cowlitz County were listed at just 15.91%. At this point in the last midterm cycle in 2022, returns were listed at 16.47%, though it should be mentioned that there was an extremely contentious 3rd Congressional District primary going on at the time.

The top two candidates in each race will move on to the November general election.

If you have not registered to vote yet, it’s not too late to do so. You can register in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office up until 8 p.m. next Tuesday, when ballots are due. Ballots can be returned either in person at the Elections Office, via a drop box, or through the mail so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.