Longview Schools Releases Student Safety Review—Classic Hit 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview School District has released the findings of an independent review recommending policy changes following the alleged sexual assaults involving Mark Morris High School basketball players during the 2025-26 season.

The report from Haggard & Ganson LLP recommends updating locker room supervision procedures, creating an anti-hazing program, requiring student-athletes to sign a code of conduct, expanding staff and student training, and revising district policies on student discipline and reporting sexual harassment. Investigators also said supervision requirements should be practical and take into account each school’s layout and staffing.

The report found it concerning that other students allegedly witnessed or participated in the misconduct, recommending hazing prevention education and encouraging students to report unsafe behavior.

Acting Superintendent Patti Bowen said the district has already begun implementing some recommendations, including increasing awareness of how students and staff can report safety concerns, and plans a complete overhaul of its conduct and discipline policies.

Bowen stated, “We are committed to carefully reviewing and evaluating the report’s recommendations… to develop an actionable implementation plan centered on student safety.”

The review also found investigators were unable to confirm whether district staff notified the Title IX coordinator, the district’s insurer, risk management officials, or legal counsel after the allegations surfaced.

The report follows widespread criticism of the district’s handling of the case after school officials conducted an internal investigation rather than immediately notifying law enforcement.