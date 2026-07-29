Skyo Fire Update—Classic hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Skyo Fire near Packwood in east Lewis County has continued to grow. Last evening, an update listed it at 184.6 acres and still only 5% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said yesterday that increased fire activity had been observed over the past day on the north slope of the fire perimeter. Fire crews continue suppression efforts through direct and indirect mitigation, creating fire breaks and reinforcing primary and contingency control lines.

Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation advisories remain in effect for some homes adjacent to the fire on the other side of the Cowlitz River along Highway 12.