Dorothy Irene Engkraf: January 11, 1937 – July 22, 2026

LONGVIEW- Dorothy Irene (Adams) Engkraf, passed away on July 22, 2026, surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 11, 1937, in Stoneham, CO, to Donald and Alice (Land) Adams. Dorothy devoted her life to her family and her faith. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed reading, playing Bunco at the Senior Center, crocheting, and chocolate covered cherries. She was a long-time employee of Bob’s Sporting Goods. Dorothy will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and laughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Alice Adams; sisters, Doris Martin and Pauline Adams; brother, Donald Adams; and son, David Bishop. Dorothy is survived by her sister, Ruth Simmons; 2 children, Alice Hayden and Aaron Luther; 3 grandchildren Nathaniel, Cynden, and Noah; and 5 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Longview Four Square Church on the corner of 20th & Beech Street in Longview, WA on August 15th , 2026, at 2 p.m. The family invites friends to share memories and celebrate a life well-lived.