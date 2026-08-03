Semi-Truck Driver Arrested For DUI—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A semi-truck driver was arrested Thursday morning after being suspected of Driving Under the Influence on Interstate 5 in the Woodland area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper William Glahn says the truck had been going southbound on I-5 around milepost 26 at about 9:13 a.m. Glahn said they did not consider this a “pursuit”; however, the truck driver failed to yield for troopers for multiple miles before finally coming to a stop around Exit 22.

51-year-old Michael Wylie of Swanton, Ohio, was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a DUI charge.