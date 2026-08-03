New Sawmill Coming to Clatskanie—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

August 3, 2026

Semi-Truck Driver Arrested For DUI—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Semi-Truck Driver Arrested For DUI—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

August 3, 2026

A semi-truck driver was arrested Thursday morning after being suspected of Driving Under the Influence on Interstate 5 in the Woodland area. Washington State Patrol Trooper William Glahn […]
    Read the Full Story
    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Semi-Truck Driver Arrested For DUI—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A semi-truck driver was arrested Thursday morning after being suspected of Driving Under the Influence on Interstate 5 in the Woodland area.

    Washington State Patrol Trooper William Glahn says the truck had been going southbound on I-5 around milepost 26 at about 9:13 a.m. Glahn said they did not consider this a “pursuit”; however, the truck driver failed to yield for troopers for multiple miles before finally coming to a stop around Exit 22.

    51-year-old Michael Wylie of Swanton, Ohio, was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a DUI charge.

    Griffin Sauters

    Leave a Reply

    Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG

    Related LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS BROUGHT TO YOU BY

    Get Digital Targeted Advertising
    Listen to Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG Live