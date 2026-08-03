New Sawmill Coming to Clatskanie—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Clatskanie is getting a new sawmill, bringing new jobs and a major investment to Columbia County.

Clatskanie Scion LLC has been awarded $30 million in financing through two U.S. Department of Agriculture loan programs to construct a new sawmill and install the equipment needed to expand the operations of Myers Woodline.

The mill is expected to be operational in about a year and a half and will create at least 35 jobs. It will manufacture industrial lumber products, including shipping materials, crates, and other specialty wood products.

Federal officials say the project will strengthen Oregon’s timber industry by turning extra forest fuels into marketable lumber, helping reduce wildfire risks while supporting active forest management. The financing is being provided through the USDA’s Timber Production and Expansion Guaranteed Loan Program and Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program in partnership with First Interstate Bank.

USDA officials say the investment will boost rural economic development while supporting domestic timber production and helping keep Oregon’s wood products industry strong.