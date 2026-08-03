Skyo Fire Near Packwood Now 69% Contained—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

August 3, 2026

New Sawmill Coming to Clatskanie—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

August 3, 2026

Two-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

August 3, 2026

A Vancouver woman was injured yesterday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 5 in Kelso. The Washington State Patrol says that a 2023 Toyota GR86 was going northbound […]
    Read the Full Story
    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Two-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A Vancouver woman was injured yesterday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 5 in Kelso.

    The Washington State Patrol says that a 2023 Toyota GR86 was going northbound around 1:40 p.m. when its driver, 19-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, changed lanes and struck a 2026 Nissan Rogue driven by 37-year-old Percy Jones of Redding, California.

    When first responders arrived on the scene, Rodriguez’s passenger, 20-year-old Jessica Luna, was found to be injured. She was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. Both Rodriguez and Jones were not injured.

    Everyone involved had been wearing a seat belt, drugs or alcohol were not involved, and the cause was determined to be an unsafe lane change.

    Griffin Sauters

    Leave a Reply

    Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG

    Related LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS BROUGHT TO YOU BY

    Get Digital Targeted Advertising
    Listen to Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG Live