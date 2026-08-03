Two-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Vancouver woman was injured yesterday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 5 in Kelso.

The Washington State Patrol says that a 2023 Toyota GR86 was going northbound around 1:40 p.m. when its driver, 19-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, changed lanes and struck a 2026 Nissan Rogue driven by 37-year-old Percy Jones of Redding, California.

When first responders arrived on the scene, Rodriguez’s passenger, 20-year-old Jessica Luna, was found to be injured. She was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. Both Rodriguez and Jones were not injured.

Everyone involved had been wearing a seat belt, drugs or alcohol were not involved, and the cause was determined to be an unsafe lane change.