Skyo Fire Near Packwood Now 69% Contained—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Firefighters continue to make steady progress on the Skyo Fire in eastern Lewis County near Packwood.

The lightning-caused wildfire is now 254 acres and 69% contained. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity over the weekend allowed crews to strengthen containment lines and mop up hot spots, while aircraft continue supporting firefighters from the air.

Fire managers say the smoke continues to be visible in the area, but residents no longer need to be alarmed. Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notices do, however, remain in effect as a precaution.