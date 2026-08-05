Destinee Marie Navarro: March 21, 1999 — July 19, 2026

LONGVIEW- Destinee Marie Navarro of Longview, Washington, died July 19, 2026. She was 27.

Born March 21, 1999, in Silver City, New Mexico, Destinee was a baker by training and by nature. She studied at Cascadia Skill Center and baked for Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s Mini-Inaugural Ball banquet — a career highlight she was rightly proud of. But she was just as happy in her own kitchen, working out homemade bagel recipes, making mayonnaise from scratch, rebuilding a cherry bomb barbecue sauce until it was better than the original, and turning the blackberries that grew over the fence into fresh jam.

She loved her children above everything. She called her son Matthew a “math kid” and adored him completely. She and her daughter Freya wore matching dresses. She dreamed of a place with a garden and chickens, and in the meantime tended a rose bush she loved and a fenced yard where her kids could play.

Destinee had a quick sense of humor, a soft spot for Halloweentown and Friends, and a gift for finding magic in ordinary things — a ballet in Las Vegas from the second row, a train ride through the Colorado mountains, “Merry Christmas Eve Eve.”

She is survived by her children, Matthew and Freya; her partner, William York; her mother, Jamie Navarro; her father, Tuckker Brasher; her siblings, Jason Jared Navarro Lucero, Michael Ashton Navarro, Victoria Lee Spiller, and Juriah Hawk Spiller; her nephew, Jason’s son, who shares her birthday; her grandparents, Concha Padilla and Jesse Navarro; and her aunt, Lisa Marie Navarro, and Jeremy Pierson.

A service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Northwood Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 16407 NE 15th Avenue, Ridgefield, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jamie Spiller.