Calvin “Cal” D. Lukken Jr.

Calvin D Lukken Jr.: March 3, 1966 — July 26, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Calvin D. Lukken Jr., “Cal,” beloved husband, father, son, brother, great uncle, and friend, passed away on July 26, 2026, at the age of 60.

Born on March 3, 1966, Cal spent his life embodying kindness, friendship, and loyalty. His journey was marked by not only hard work but also a profound love for those closest to him.

Cal’s presence was undeniable—outspoken and genuine, he never hesitated to share how he felt, yet was always there for anyone in need. Those who knew him remember his warmth, his unwavering support, and his love of family.

He was a man who stood by his convictions and whose authenticity touched the lives of many.Calvin’s career spanned decades at Kalama Chemical (Emerald), where he started in the parts cage and moved to lead operator over his 25 years. During his career, Cal dedicated himself fully, ultimately advancing to full-time lead. Colleagues and friends admired him for his work ethic, his reliability, and the pride he took in his profession.

On August 29, 1992, Cal married Wanda Wilson, beginning a partnership enriched by devotion and mutual respect. Their union was blessed with two sons, Cody and Austin, who became the center of his world. As a father, Cal guided and encouraged his sons not just through words but through action—most notably by coaching their little league team for five memorable years. His dedication as a coach reflected his passion for sports and his commitment to fostering joy, teamwork, and resilience in the next generation.Family was the foundation of Cal’s life.

He is survived by his loving wife Wanda, and sons Cody and Austin. His memory will be cherished by his grand nieces and nephews, Hayden Davis, Hunter Davis, Greyson Hellem, Winslow Hellem, James Ruffe, and Logan Ruffe. Calvin is also survived by his brother Troy Lukken and sister-in-law Laurie, nieces Madison Davis, Laurel Hellem, Amy Davis Brier, Kyli King, and Emily Davis Brier, nephew Evan Davis Brier, mother Sharon Lukken, sisters-in-law Sabrina Kant and Teresa Wilson, and brothers-in-law Jeff Kant and Mark Wilson.

Calvin was predeceased by his father, Calvin Lukken Sr., his niece Morgan Lukken, his uncles Ron and Clayton Lukken, and both sets of grandparents. Their memories were dear to Cal, and he carried their spirit with him throughout his life.

There was more to Cal than his devoted roles of husband, father, and colleague. He was an avid sports fan whose enthusiasm was contagious. He valued time spent cheering on his favorite teams just as much as he cherished trips in the woods and texting each morning with loved ones. His honesty, humor, and readiness to help are legacies that will live on in all who knew him.

Cal’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of family, friends, and everyone who had the honor to share in his life’s journey. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered for the way he lived: steadfast, caring, and sincere.