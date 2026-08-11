Longview 101—KLOG 100.7 News

Longview 101 is back again for those who want to learn more about how the city operates.

This September, participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how city decisions are made, how services are funded, how city projects come together, and more with interactive presentations, special guest speakers and tours.

City Manager Jennifer Wills said, “As a city, we want residents to understand not only what decisions are made, but how and why they are made. Longview 101 is about transparency, clarity, and building a stronger connection between local government and the community we serve.”

Up to 30 people can sign up for this free program. Sessions are once a week for 7 weeks, with a sort of “field trip day” to the Water Treatment Plant along with an Infrastructure Tour.

To learn more and sign up for the next Longview 101, go to mylongview.com.