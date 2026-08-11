Jake Stewart Moving On To California—KLOG 100.7 News

(San Luis Obispo, CA) — A local son is heading to the sun of San Luis Obispo California.



Kelso native Jake Stewart, who led the Gonzaga women’s track and cross country programs to unprecedented success over the last eight years, will serve as Cal Poly’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country.



Stewart, who was named the Director of Track and Cross Country in waiting at Gonzaga in April, brings 20 years of experience coaching including 15 years as a head coach.



Prior to Gonzaga, Stewart spent six seasons leading the men’s distance program at Illinois back into the national spotlight, serving as the men’s cross country head coach from 2012-17 before being named the first head men’s and women’s cross country coach in the history of the program in the fall of 2017.

Stewart is the son of the late Kelso coaching legend Joe Stewart and Pam Stewart of Kelso.