Longview Schools Discuss New Policy—KLOG 100.7 News

Hurry up and slow down.

Public concerns that a new policy on Athletics and Activities were being rushed and school board members desires to get it right, the Longview School Board has delayed a second reading.

Last night the board heard a first reading on Athletic and Activities policy changes that were recommended from hired lawyer Kathleen Haggard in the aftermath of the abuse allegations involving Mark Morris boys basketball players last season. The proposed changes included an updated Student Code of Conduct, protocols involving supervision in locker rooms, and training of coaches regarding Title 9, supervision, and conduct.

The board was working under a time crunch to have the new policies in place before Fall sports and activities begin in a matter of days. Board members Susan Donahue, Barb Westrick and Jennifer Leach felt the process was being rushed. Westrick said “we need to get it right”.

A motion to move the new policies to a second reading on Friday was voted down.

One member of the public told the board that it felt like they were just checking off boxes in response to the incidents at Mark Morris. Another citizen voiced frustration that there still has been no information regarding what went wrong and none of those involved in supervisory roles has been held accountable.

The school board will continue to look at the recommendations but may have to delay putting them into play until after the Fall sports and activity season.