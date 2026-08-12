Burn Ban Expands Same Day of South Kelso Fire—KLOG 100.7 News

Quick work by local firefighters kept a brush fire from getting away in South Kelso last night.

The fire broke out just after 8pm in the 1900 block of South River Road, not far from the Kelso Airport and the Three Rivers Golf Course.

Winds moved the fire through brush and into some trees. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were able to keep the fire from burning any structures and they got it knocked down and controlled at about 8:45pm.

This all came the same day Cowlitz County sent out a burn ban notice. Recreational fires and campfires are now banned in unincorporated Cowlitz County. Exceptions include gas-fired tables and other gas-fired patio heaters, and self-contained wood pellet or charcoal cooking grills on non-combustible surfaces.

At the start of the month, Washington state Governor Bob Ferguson issued a statewide burn ban until September 30th, which prohibits yard debris burning, trash disposal, land clearing, weed abatement, and bonfires and campfires not contained in structures like fire rings.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest is also under fire restrictions that prohibit open fires, including campfires and charcoal grills.

For more information on burn bans, head to dnr.wa.gov