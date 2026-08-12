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Police Training at LCC Today—KLOG 100.7 News

Police Training at LCC Today—KLOG 100.7 News

Katie Nelson

August 12, 2026

(Longview, WA) — The Longview Police Department will conduct training exercises at the Rose Center for the Arts on the LCC campus today (August 12). The training will […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Police Training at LCC Today—KLOG 100.7 News

    (Longview, WA) — The Longview Police Department will conduct training exercises at the Rose Center for the Arts on the LCC campus today (August 12).

    The training will be conducted entirely within the Rose Center and is part of the Police Department’s ongoing professional training program. To accommodate these exercises, the theatre and classrooms will be closed and unavailable for use during the training day.

    You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around the building today. There is no cause for concern, as this is a planned training event.

    LCC Security head Jason Arrowsmith stated that “we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we continue to support our local public safety partners.

    Katie Nelson

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