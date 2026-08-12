Mt. St. Helens 50th Planning—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – Calling it a “lifetime opportunity”, Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bonnie Delaney went before the Longview City Council last night to ask for support of the upcoming 50th Anniversary of the big Mt. St. Helens eruption.

Just under four years away, Delaney says the time is now to begin planning for what she calls an opportunity we can’t let slip.

Delaney said she has begun outreach to local municipalities, chamber groups, and tourism organizations to begin planning for the visitors that would come to our area for a milestone anniversary of what happened on May 18, 1980.

Delaney asked the council to consider making a $20,000 per year donation towards operation of the Cowlitz Visitors Center and an additional $15,000 per year to go towards a campaign to develope a website, social media and digital content to publicize the event and get tourist to Southwest Washington and the Portland area.

There have been discussions with Cowlitz County and the city of Kelso. Delaney said that the Cowlitz County Commissioners were unsure if preparation for the anniversary is part of the current vision. Later in the meeting, Cowlitz County Tourism Director Kim Bowcutt said that they have been in discussions regarding the upcoming anniversary, but they didn’t want to dampen any of the enthusiasm for the Chamber.

Delaney spoke as if the time is now to get funding support and then begin the work to make sure the area is ready for the potential visitors in 2030.