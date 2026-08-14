Tina Ann Jennings: June 19, 1962 – August 13, 2026

ST. HELENS- It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Tina Ann Jennings (64) Leaving behind a legacy of quiet kindness, unwavering support, and a deep devotion to her family.

Tina was born in Anderson, Indiana on June 19, 1962 to Vernon and Patty Larson. On December 26, 1987, she married the love of her life, James C. Jennings in Texas.

Tina earned her Associates in Cosmology and worked as a beautician while her husband served in the navy. After her husband retired from the military, Jim and Tina moved to Saint Helens where she worked for the United States post office.

During her off time she spent time with her family and friends and was a member of the Elks lodge where she served as an exalted ruler in 2015 and volunteered many hours of community service. She was also a member of the Moose and the Eagle lodge.

Tina is preceded in death by Vernon, Patty, Tex, and Bud. Tina is survived by her beloved husband Jim Jennings. children, Jennifer, James, and Allan, and her grandchildren, Trinity, Mickeal, Bailey, Devin, and Buzz. Her sisters Lynette (Cecil), Paige(Steve), and her brothers and sisters through marriage, Yvonne (Robert) and Tom (Jennifer). As well as several nieces and nephews, friends from the Elks, Moose, and the Eagles lodge, as well as the many, many others who adopted her as their mom.

Celebration of life will be held at the Saint Helens Elk Lodge on August 23rd at 2 pm reception to follow.