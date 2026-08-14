Robert Lee Morris: January 4, 1948 – August 10, 2026

Robert “Bob/Bobby” Lee Morris passed away peacefully at his home in Kelso, WA on August 10, 2026 at the age of 78. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Bob was born January 4, 1948 to Harold and Mae Morris in Columbus Ohio, the first of five children. As a young boy, Bob moved a lot as his father was in the Air Force, which brought him to Naselle Washington where he chose to start his way in life. He was adopted by many families and friends while living in Naselle.

After graduating in 1966 from Naselle High School and attending community college, Bob started his career in the timber industry for Weyerhaeuser. Bob met his wife Marilyn Jean Ross while living in Naselle. They were married in June of 1970 and started their family shortly after. They moved to Longview in 1976 where they lived for two years and then moved out to Lexington/Kelso, WA, where they currently reside. Bob developed a strong work ethic while working his 50+ years at Weyerhaeuser. He worked his way up from the rigging crew, lead faller, bull buck, logger all the way to Harvest Manager. In retirement, Bob worked part time for Don Fudge Logging before fully retiring.



Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying much of his free time in the woods or on the water. He was rarely idle, always keeping busy, tinkering, building, or creating something out in his garage. With deep family roots in Ohio, Bob was a diehard Ohio State Buckeye fan for life. He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn; two children, Angela “Angie” (Walt) Benjamin and Robert Ryan (Missy) Morris; grandsons, Tyson Morris and Daryn (Blaire) Morris; and two great-grandchildren, Sage & Stella with another great-granddaughter on her way. He is also survived by his brother Larry (Renee) Morris; sisters Dixie (Wayne) Bailey and Sally (Tim) Monaghan; several nieces, nephews and additional family members.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donny, sister Carol, and his in-laws. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. at 410 Waters Rd, Castle Rock, WA.