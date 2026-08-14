Power Outage in Woodland—KLOG 100.7 News

(Woodland, WA) – Lightning hit a Cowlitz PUD substation Friday morning just before 5:30 am.

A small fire started at the substation and near a power pole just off I-5 at the milepost 22 Dike Access Road.

PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz said that the lightning strike knocked out of the North Woodland substation and in turn knocked out the West Woodland Station that it feeds.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but PUD Crews have been working to repair the substation and restore the power to a wide area of Woodland.