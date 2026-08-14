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Kelso To Play For Consolation Title—KLOG 100.7 News

Kelso To Play For Consolation Title—KLOG 100.7 News

Katie Nelson

August 14, 2026

(Branson, Missouri) – The Kelso Babe Ruth 16-year-olds scored six runs in the second inning and rolled to an 11-1 mercy rule victory over London, England Thursday at […]
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    Kelso To Play For Consolation Title—KLOG 100.7 News

    (Branson, Missouri) – The Kelso Babe Ruth 16-year-olds scored six runs in the second inning and rolled to an 11-1 mercy rule victory over London, England Thursday at the Babe Ruth World Series in Branson, Missouri.

    Kelso pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of five London errors.

    River Jacobs and Westyn Hansen had three hits each to lead the way. Max McLean had a solid outing in relief, pitching two innings of hitless, scoreless ball.

    With the win, Kelso moves on to the consolation championship Saturday morning. Kelso will take on Puerto Rico at 7 am Kelso time Saturday.

    Kelso opened the tournament with three straight losses, which knocked them out of the championship bracket.  Since then, they have won three straight games with the offense exploding.

    The Kelso boys will have a final day off Friday before Saturday’s game. Many of them will be going to the Silver Dollar City Theme Park.

    At the Babe Ruth 14-year-old World Series in Texas, Tallahassee Florida eliminated the FCA Lumberjacks of Woodland 11-1  in the knockout bracket. The FCA team went 3-3 in the tournament and finished tied for 5th place.

    Katie Nelson

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