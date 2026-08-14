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Bank Fraud Suspect Arrested—KLOG 100.7 News

Bank Fraud Suspect Arrested—KLOG 100.7 News

Katie Nelson

August 14, 2026

(Scappoose, OR) — The Scappoose Police Department is searching for potential victims after arresting a man accused of committing fraud at InRoads Credit Union. The Columbia County Spotlight […]
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    Bank Fraud Suspect Arrested—KLOG 100.7 News

    (Scappoose, OR) — The Scappoose Police Department is searching for potential victims after arresting a man accused of committing fraud at InRoads Credit Union.

    The Columbia County Spotlight reports that at about noon yesterday police responded to reports of a fraud in progress at the bank, located at 52691 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose. InRoads staff recognized a man — later identified as 35-year-old Gresham resident Kegan Holland — who was allegedly involved in a previous identity theft that occurred in St. Helens, according to police.

    SPD officers arrested Holland, who has multiple outstanding warrants in Washington County for crimes including identity theft and possession of a forged instrument, which applies to falsified money, documents or other fake items.

    Holland was transported to the Columbia County jail, according to police.

    Officers believe there may be other victims and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Officer Alec Burglin via the SPD nonemergency number at 503-397-1521 and reference case #260038354.

    Katie Nelson

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