1 Dead in Morning Woodland Vehicle Crashes—KLOG 100.7 News

UPDATE:

A fatality has been confirmed in the Woodland crash early this morning.

Reportedly, a motorcylist was riding northbound on I-5 when he lost control, crossed all lanes of traffic, struck the jersey barrier on the right side, and came to a rest in the right lane. A Toyota Tacoma, driven by 23-year-old Larry Barney of Vancouver, was driving in the right lane and struck the rider at about 3:30am.

The deceased motorcylist’s name has been withheld until his family can be notified. It has been confirmed they were a 42-year-old man from Portland. The rider was wearing a helmet, and his motorcycle was totaled. Barney was uninjured.

The WSP confirmed speed was the cause of the crash. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

(Woodland, WA) – It was a busy Friday morning for Woodland area vehicle crashes.

At 3:53 am Friday, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on northbound I-5 blocking the right and center lane near the North Fork Lewis River Road.

Crews were able to clear the scene and get traffic moving just after 6 am. No further details of the mishap were immediately provided.

At 6:38 am Friday morning, a pick-up truck crashed and ended up on its top in the 1300 block of Dike Road in Woodland.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.