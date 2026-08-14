Carla May Beisley: March 23, 1944 – August 6, 2026

ST. HELENS- Carla May Beisley, 82, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Carla was born in Garibaldi, Oregon, to Harry E. and Clytie M. Conklin and grew up in Hillsboro, Oregon. In December 1960, she married her childhood sweetheart, Perry P. Beisley. Together, Carla and Perry shared more than 65 years of marriage, building a life centered around family, faith, hard work, and love.

Carla and Perry raised their three children in St. Helens, where Carla became a familiar and well-loved member of the community. In her early married years, she was a member of the ESA sorority, where she helped raise funds for Easter Seals and its work supporting children with disabilities. A talented seamstress, Carla put her creativity and generous heart to work sewing doll clothes to sell, with the proceeds benefiting Easter Seals.

Faith was an important part of Carla’s life. She became a member of Sunset Park Community Church in 1966 and remained part of the church family for the rest of her life. Over the years, she served as secretary of Snoopeeland Daycare Center at Sunset Park Church and later became its director. Her work there reflected something that came naturally to Carla—caring for children and making them feel loved.

Carla and Perry were also partners in business and adventure. Together they owned and operated a feed store in Aloha, Oregon, for several years and later an ice cream and candy store in St. Helens before retiring.

Above all else, Carla loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her family was the great joy of her life. She had a remarkable way of making those around her feel welcomed, cared for, and deeply loved. The love she poured into her family through the years will remain one of her greatest legacies.

Carla is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Perry; her three children, Julie (Kim) Reynolds, Mark (Laurie) Beisley, and Doug (Danette) Beisley; her eight grandchildren, Lewis, Tiffany, Isaac, Andrew, Caitlyn, Alex, Allison, and Robert; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Carla’s life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Sunset Park Community Church, 174 Sunset Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon 97051.