William Scott Gaudette: February 23, 1961 — July 20, 2026

KELSO- Do you want to hear a story about a man called Scotty?

He was a man absolutely full of love and laughter, whose easy smile and genuine warmth gathered everyone close.

Affectionately known to all as Scotty, William Scott Gaudette passed away on July 20, 2026, in Kelso, Washington. Born on a crisp February day in 1961 in Toppenish, WA, Scotty’s journey unfolded across the Pacific Northwest, leaving indelible, joyful marks wherever he went.

Scotty lived for the great outdoors and the simple pleasures of life. Nothing made him happier than standing by the water fishing with his sons, heading into the woods hunting with his friends, or hosting a lively backyard barbecue. He was a master at the grill and loved nothing more than shucking fresh oysters for a crowd, sharing hearty laughs and good times with everyone around him.

The absolute anchor of his family, Scotty was a devoted husband to Tara and a loving father to Chelsea and Dylan, as well as a deeply caring step-father to J. Shane Selix. His legacy of outdoor adventure and laughter lives on through his cherished grandchildren—granddaughter Bella and grandsons Zadyn and Hudzyn. Scotty took immense pride in continuing to teach his grandchildren about fishing, hunting, and the joys of nature, passing down his passion and wisdom to the next generation.

No tale of Scotty would be complete without mentioning Faithful Dog Bart, his loyal companion who offered boundless affection and reflected the steadfast loyalty Scotty gave to others. Scotty was predeceased by his loving parents, Vernon and Helen Gaudette, and his brothers, Lester, Mike, and Kevin.

His memory, laughter, and the Gaudette family spirit are carried forward by his surviving brothers, Dennis and Leon, who continue to share the stories and traditions they all held dear.

To pay respects, swap stories, and reminisce in the company of those who knew him best, a visitation will be held at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home, 301 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, WA 98626, on August 6, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All who shared in his journey are welcome to gather and honor a life beautifully and vibrantly lived.

Scotty’s voice may be quiet now, but his laughter will echo forever in the hearts of his family, his friends, and his faithful dog Bart.