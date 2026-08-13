Kelso Fire Suspect Arrested—KLOG 100.7 News

A Kelso man was arrested on arson and drug charges following an incident off Haussler Road early yesterday morning.

Kelso Police were called to the 400 block of Haussler Road regarding a fire just after 4:30 am. Officers found a fully involved vehicle fire and contacted a suspect identified as Kevin Parker. Parker said he started the fire.

He was taken into custody and officers allege they found a white substance field tested as possible methamphetamine.

Parker was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail and second degree arson and possession of a controlled substance.