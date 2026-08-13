Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Update—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – Longview Police are looking for suspects following the vehicle chase and domestic violence case from nine days ago in West Longview.

On August 4th, LPD responded to a domestic violence call in the Fred Meyer parking lot. When they arrived, a suspected stolen vehicle out of Spokane had already left the scene.

As officers were trying to get information, the vehicle came back to the parking lot but took off at a high rate of speed heading west bound on Ocean Beach. The car was found ditched in the Papa Pete’s parking lot.

Longview Police says they are looking for 39-year-old Ole Christman of Liberty Lake and 40-year-old Taja Olsen of Longview.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact Longview Police.