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Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Update—KLOG 100.7 News

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Update—KLOG 100.7 News

Katie Nelson

August 13, 2026

(Longview, WA) – Longview Police are looking for suspects following the vehicle chase and domestic violence case from nine days ago in West Longview. On August 4th, LPD […]
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    Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Update—KLOG 100.7 News

    (Longview, WA) – Longview Police are looking for suspects following the vehicle chase and domestic violence case from nine days ago in West Longview.

    On August 4th, LPD responded to a domestic violence call in the Fred Meyer parking lot. When they arrived, a suspected stolen vehicle out of Spokane had already left the scene.

    As officers were trying to get information, the vehicle came back to the parking lot but took off at a high rate of speed heading west bound on Ocean Beach. The car was found ditched in the Papa Pete’s parking lot.

    Longview Police says they are looking for 39-year-old Ole Christman of Liberty Lake and 40-year-old Taja Olsen of Longview.

    If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact Longview Police.

    Katie Nelson

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