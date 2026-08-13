Vernonia Water Restrictions—KLOG 100.7 News

The City of Vernonia has declared a water shortage emergency due to a decreased streamflow in Rock Creek.



At the beginning of this week, a report using water flow gauges determined the creek measured at or below a flow of 12 cubic feet per second. The Vernonia City Council acknowledged at such a low streamflow, ordinary demands for water consumption would not be satisfied without depleting water for human consumption, sanitation, fire protection and aquatic life protection.



Because of this, the city council has ordered citizens in Vernonia to conserve water by restricting sprinkler usage and other nonessential water uses like vehicle or walkway washings, running fountains, swimming pool refillings, dust control, etc.



These water restrictions will be in effect until the streamflow has increased to a safe amount as determined by the Water Resources Department.