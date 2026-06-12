Two Kelso Residents Hospitalized After Collision on Industrial Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two Kelso residents were injured in a collision on Industrial Way yesterday, and one of them had to be airlifted.

The Washington State Patrol reports that a 2008 Dodge Charger driven by 31-year-old Tiffany Sim was traveling northbound on Hoehne Avenue near the Mint Farm at its intersection with Industrial Way. A motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Darian Singer was traveling eastbound on Industrial Way.

Sim reportedly attempted to turn left onto westbound Industrial Way and failed to yield, causing Singer to strike her vehicle.

When EMTs arrived on the scene, they found both drivers injured. A Life Flight helicopter was called for Singer, who was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Sim was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

Sim was wearing a seatbelt, and Singer was wearing proper headgear. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Sim was cited for second-degree negligent driving and driving without a license.