Weekend Events 6/12-6/14/2026 News (Nippon Family Benefit Events on Separate Post)—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:



The unearth a Story Scavenger Hunt is this Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm at the Longview Library. Come to the library to sign up for Summer Reading and to go on a dinosaur scavenger hunt.

The Elochoman Marina Street Market along the river in Cathlamet is this Friday from 3:30-6:30pm. Shop for local handmade crafts, plants, flowers and more. If you’d like to become a vendor online, go to CathlametMarina.org.

The LCC Choir presents ‘Tell Our Story’ this Friday at the Rose Center for the Arts. Come at 7:30pm to explore what it means to be human.

Saturday:

The Cowlitz County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

Year-round, the Fair Flea Market is the 2nd Saturday of every month, 9-3 in the Youth Building at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds

The Marine Corps Vets are inviting all Marine Vets to their monthly brunch and meeting on the 2nd Saturday of each month at Fei’s Carriage, starting at 9 am.

Sunday:

The Castle Rock Sunday Market runs 11am-3pm every Sunday from May to October (weather permitting), right at Haircut Express in Castle Rock.