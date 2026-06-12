I-5 Collision North of Kalama—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were three Vancouver residents injured in a crash north of Kalama last evening on Interstate 5 southbound.

The Washington State Patrol said in a press release that two vehicles were involved in the crash near milepost 32, close to Haydu Park. At around 9:35 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Sprinter van driven by 34-year-old Shaquille Piper rear-ended a 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by 67-year-old Tony Mabry.

Arriving first responders found Piper, Tony Mabry, and his passenger, 65-year-old Shawna Mabry, all injured. They were all transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts, and nobody is suspected of being intoxicated.