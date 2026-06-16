David Marsh: August 24, 1984 – June 10, 2026

ST. HELENS- It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of David Marsh, who left this world on June 10, 2026, at the age of 41. David was born in Portland, Oregon, on August 24, 1984, to Dion Marsh and LeNore DuPuis. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest, mainly St. Helens area, which instilled in him a lifelong appreciation for nature and the simple joys of life.

David was a man of many talents and interests. Though he did not complete high school traditionally, he proudly earned his GED and embarked on a life filled with hard work and dedication. Throughout his career, David wore many hats, primarily as a manual laborer. He worked as a construction laborer, building trusses, and drove garbage trucks. At the time of his passing, he was in the process of securing disability benefits, demonstrating his resilience and determination in the face of life’s challenges.

His true passion, however, lay in mechanics. David loved nothing more than working on cars, dreaming of one day establishing his own mobile mechanic business. His love for fixing things extended beyond cars; he had an innate ability to mend whatever was broken, whether it was a car engine or a friend’s spirit.

David met the love of his life, Angie, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They were married on April 9, 2014, and shared 12 wonderful years together, raising two beautiful children, Brookelynn and Joseph. His devotion to his family was unwavering, and he cherished every moment spent with them, whether they were fishing together or simply enjoying each other’s company.

Known for his generous heart, David’s kindness knew no bounds. He was always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh, lighting up rooms with his infectious humor and warmth. His ability to make others smile, even during difficult times, was a testament to his incredible spirit and love for life.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Angie; his children, Brookelynn and Joseph; his parents, Dion Marsh and LeNore DuPuis; his sister, Jessica DuPuis; his brother, William Kalhar; and his nieces, Mary Jane and Kylie DuPuis. He also leaves behind his cherished cousins, Christopher (Stephanie) Marsh, Sammy Marsh, and Lilly (Joshua) Baker; and his uncles, Samuel and Darren Marsh and many other loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Julia; his grandparents, Arlen and Narcie Marsh; his grandparents on his moms side, his uncles, Joel and Arlen Marsh; Uncle, Hank DuPuis; his cousin, Amy Marsh; his brother-in-law, Dylan Van Noort; and his father-in-law, Joseph Wagner. His legacy will live on through the memories and love shared with his family and friends.

A celebration of David’s life with potluck

will be held on June 22, 2026, at 1:00 PM at the Columbia City Community Hall, located at 1850 Second St., Columbia City, Oregon, 97018. His family invites all who knew and loved him to join in honoring his memory and celebrating the life of an extraordinary man.

As we bid farewell to David, we hold him in our hearts forever. He was a beacon of light and love, touching the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His spirit will continue to inspire us, and he will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to call him family or friend.

“Always in Our Hearts. We love you.”

Rest in peace, dear David. Your laughter and love will remain with us always.