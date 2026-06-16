St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh Presumed Dead—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The search for missing St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh has now shifted from a rescue operation to a recovery operation after he disappeared in the Columbia River Saturday night.

Walsh, who has served as St. Helens’ city administrator since 2012, reportedly fell into the river from the city docks around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced. Multiple local agencies have searched the area using boats, drones, dive teams, and underwater equipment.

Authorities believe Walsh fell into the water accidentally and do not suspect any foul play at this time.

The city says the loss has deeply affected employees. In a message to the community yesterday, St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said staff members are grieving alongside Walsh’s family and asked for patience as employees work through the tragedy while continuing essential city services.

A public tribute area opened yesterday at Columbia View Park. Community members can leave flowers, cards, and messages for Walsh’s family.

St. Helens City Hall will remain closed to the public for the rest of the week, except for the scheduled City Council meeting tomorrow and Municipal Court proceedings on Thursday. Other city offices are expected to reopen today. Finance Director Gloria Butsch has been appointed temporary interim city administrator.