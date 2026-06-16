3 Weeks Since Nippon Dynawave Disaster—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It has now been three weeks since our community was changed forever. It was around 7:30 a.m. on May 26th when a massive chemical tank holding the highly corrosive substance known as “white liquor” failed at Nippon Dynawave. What is now known as the Nippon Dynawave Disaster killed 11 mill workers and injured 12 others.

The Longview Fire Department has yet to provide an update on whether anyone remains hospitalized from their injuries.

The circumstances surrounding what happened on the morning of May 26th remain under investigation.