I-5 Crash in Centralia—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Vader man was injured in a crash early Friday afternoon on I-5 in Centralia.

The Washington State Patrol says three vehicles were involved. They were all traveling northbound near milepost 82 at around 12:25 p.m.

A 1991 Mercury Tracer driven by 21-year-old Robert McPherson of Vader failed to slow for traffic, causing him to crash into a 2025 Ford Transit and a 2019 Mitsubishi, blocking the second lane.

McPherson was found to be injured and was transported by ambulance to Providence Centralia Hospital. The other two drivers involved were not injured.

The Washington State Patrol says it is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, and everyone was wearing a seatbelt.