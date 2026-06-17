List of Potential Witnesses in Karen Cloninger Criminal Case Released—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The list of potential witnesses in the criminal case against recently arrested Longview Public Schools Superintendent Karen Cloninger has now been made public.

Prosecutors say they may call up to 50 witnesses. The witness list includes Longview School District Board President Don Wiitala, Board Member Susan Donahue, Mark Morris High School Principal Aaron Whitright, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Jason Mackey, Assistant Principal Charles Beckel, Executive Director of Employee Services Karen Joy, Executive Director of Student Services Andrew Schoonover, Technology Manager Matt Keevy, District Spokesperson Rick Parrish, and Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Holly Pfenniger. Several members of local law enforcement are also included, as well as 17 juveniles.

Cloninger is facing charges of felony witness tampering, misdemeanor failure to report, and obstructing law enforcement. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cloninger is accused of failing to report suspected sexual and physical assaults involving Mark Morris basketball players in the varsity locker room during the 2025-26 season. The case resulted in two students, ages 16 and 17, being arrested in February, they face charges including second-degree rape.