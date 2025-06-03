Overnight Pavement Repair Work on I-5 Between Lexington & Woodland this Week— 

Be ready for possible delays on I-5 in the local area overnight this week due to pavement repair work.

Tonight, two lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed between Pleasant Hill Road (milepost 43.3) and Exit 42 at the Lexington Bridge. This closure will last from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Tomorrow night, work shifts to the Woodland area. Two lanes will be closed from the Dike Access Road (milepost 23) to milepost 26. That closure will run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The final closure of the week is scheduled for Thursday night, also in the Woodland area. Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed from the Dike Access Road at milepost 23 to Exit 21.

During these closures, Washington Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be working to repair the driving surface of the roadway.