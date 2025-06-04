Delays on Ocean Beach Highway West of Longview Today—Klog 100.7 News

Overnight Pavement Repair Work on I-5 Between Lexington & Woodland this Week—June 3, 2025
Today, expect delays west of Longview as Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews work on Ocean Beach Highway.
Crews will be repairing the driving surface from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Stella area, between Germany Creek Road (milepost 50.3) and Bunker Hill Road (milepost 49.5). During this time, traffic will be reduced to a single lane, with a pilot car guiding vehicles through the work zone.