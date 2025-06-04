Castle Rock Woman Injured in Highway 12 Crash—Klog 100.7 News

A Castle Rock woman was hospitalized yesterday following a crash on Highway 12 between Randle and Packwood.

The Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 4:08 p.m. at milepost 120. According to the report, 74-year-old Audrey Bloom of Randle had been stopped at Silverbrook Road in a 2007 Ford Edge when she entered the roadway and failed to yield. That’s when she was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by 44-year-old Katie Reeddout of Castle Rock.

Both women were wearing seatbelts and were taken by ambulance to Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Drugs or alcohol were not involved. Bloom has been cited for failure to yield.