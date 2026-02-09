MGP Mobile Office in Ryderwood—KLOG 100.7 News

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, announced Friday that she will be holding her 28th set of mobile office hours in Cowlitz County.

Residents of Washington’s Third Congressional District will be able to walk in to get assistance with federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and State Department.

The congresswoman’s team will be available on Wednesday, February 11th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ryderwood Improvement and Services Office at 305 Morse St. in Ryderwood.