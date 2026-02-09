Injury Crash in Woodland—KLOG 100.7 News

Impaired driving is the suspected factor of a crash in Woodland on Friday.

37-year-old Alberto Zacarias of Troutdale faces of charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving after a roll over crash Friday night in Woodland.

The Washington State Patrol says Zacarias was heading south on I-5 near exit 21 when his Toyota rolled over in the right lane. The vehicle stuck a Chevy Pick-up truck driven by 20-year-old Erik Sager of Woodland.

Sager escaped serious injury but Zacarias was taken to St. John Medical Center with injuries.