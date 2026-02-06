Thomas Roy Heckman Jr.: August 12, 1952 – January 30, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Thomas Heckman Jr. of Scappoose, Oregon died January 30, 2026, at the age of 73. He was born August 12, 1952, to Thomas and Dorothy (Ekstrom) Heckman in Portland, Oregon. Thomas grew up and attended school at Grant High School in Portland.

On February 28, 1970, Thomas married Pamala Hays, they were married for 53 years until her passing in 2023. In 1976 he and Pamala moved out to Columbia County where they settled and raised their children. They owned and operated their own trucking company for many years and enjoyed traveling to various casinos when they had the chance. Thomas retired from North Star Demolition in 2024.

Thomas is survived by his son Chuck (Lisa) Heckman, and daughters Shantel (James) McIntyre, and Marcie Heckman, his grandchildren; John Blake, Tony Blake, Maddie Stump, Erik and Amanda Woodruff, Mathew Stump, Nicole and Jeff Leifson, Lauren Heckman, and Jerrid Heckman, 21 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Pamala Heckman and his daughter Gloria Blake.

A funeral will be held Monday, February 16, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Columbia Funeral Home with a viewing to follow from 12:00 pm to 1:30pm, a potluck reception will follow at the Red Room, 53829 W Lane Road, Scappoose, OR.