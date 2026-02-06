Hilander Hall of Fame—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

13 individuals and two legendary teams will be inducted into the Kelso Hilander Hall of Fame on Saturday, February 7th.

The 1983 Kelso football team captured the imagination of the area when they went all the way to the State title, defeating Sedro Wooley in the championship at the Kingdome.

The 2000 Kelso softball team rode the dominating arm of Serena Settlemier and a talented crew to advance all the way to the State 4A title game.



Settlemier goes into the Hall as an individual. She went on to become an all-American pitcher at Kansas.

Jeff Bailey was a member of the 1995 State baseball champs who went on to a pro career after being selected in the second round of the Major League Draft.

Two Hilanders are being honored in the academic category: Tom Kaneko, who became a medical director specializing in dialysis and Chad Zandi, who excelled as a lawyer.

Three-term sheriff Les Nelson, who led the county through the eruption of Mt. St. Helens, was inducted in the community hero category along with longtime firefighter and school board member Larry Hembree.

Distinguished alumni are Cal Miller, the founder of Pacific Tech Construction and longtime financial supporter and Terry Anshutz, the owner of Lexington Chevron, who has also provided financial support to Kelso High School.

Two Hilanders go into the Hall for distinguished service: longtime teacher, coach and athletic director Gary Kinch and Tim Wines, a great cross-country and life skills coach.

Legacy inductees this year include legendary coach and A.D. Leroy Faling, former Kelso teacher and head football coach Pat Hymes, and longtime orchestra and band teacher Ron Joslin.

The induction ceremony will be Saturday, February 7, at 4 pm at the Kelso High School auditorium. A reception after will begin at 6 pm at Ashtown Brewery.