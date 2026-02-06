Kalama School District Superintendent Westly Benjamin Gets National Recognition—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Not even two years into the job, Kalama School District Superintendent Wesley Benjamin has received national recognition.

Benjamin has been named one of the National School Public Relations Association’s 2025–2026 Superintendents to Watch, an honor given to 30 superintendents nationwide with fewer than five years of experience who demonstrate strong communication and leadership skills.

Dr. Benjamin began his first superintendent role in Kalama in July 2024, after previously serving as executive principal at Forney High School in Texas.

In its nomination materials, the association praised Dr. Benjamin for leading the district with a people-centered approach that focused on transparency, trust, and two-way communication. The NSPRA cited his weekly Facebook Live broadcasts as a key tool for keeping families and community members informed.

The association also pointed to his quarterly community listening sessions with the school board, which it said have helped rebuild confidence and create meaningful feedback between the district and the public.

The NSPRA says Dr. Benjamin has made communication a core part of district operations by having clear and timely communication expectations in the district’s strategic plan and guiding principles.