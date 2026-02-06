Crash on Ocean Beach Highway Near NW Nichols Blvd—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was some traffic on Ocean Beach Highway late yesterday morning after a collision.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. at the 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway where it meets NW Nichols Boulevard by Exodus Church. When first responders arrived on scene, they reported a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes, with a pole down and a vehicle up on the curb.

It was not reported whether anyone was injured. Traffic was partially blocked for about 30 minutes while the vehicles were towed.