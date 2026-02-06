Crash on Ocean Beach Highway Near NW Nichols Blvd—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Wind Phone Being Installed at McCormick Park in St. Helens—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 6, 2026
Kalama School District Superintendent Westly Benjamin Gets National Recognition—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 6, 2026
There was some traffic on Ocean Beach Highway late yesterday morning after a collision.
The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. at the 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway where it meets NW Nichols Boulevard by Exodus Church. When first responders arrived on scene, they reported a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes, with a pole down and a vehicle up on the curb.
It was not reported whether anyone was injured. Traffic was partially blocked for about 30 minutes while the vehicles were towed.