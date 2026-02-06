Wind Phone Being Installed at McCormick Park in St. Helens—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A new space for the community to reflect and grieve has been added in St. Helens. This week, a new wind phone began being installed at McCormick Park.

A wind phone is an unconnected telephone placed in a quiet, natural setting, allowing people to symbolically speak to loved ones who have died as a way to process loss and seek comfort. The concept originated in Japan in 2010.

The St. Helens wind phone project is being led and funded by Columbia Health Services, with support from the City of St. Helens and the St. Helens Parks and Trails Commission.

Community members are invited to a dedication ceremony on Thursday, February 19, at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place near the Veterans Pavilion and Japanese Gardens at McCormick Park.