Community Stand Protest—Klog 100.7 KLOG News

Tomorrow, a group will once again gather at the Civic Circle for what they call a Community Stand protest.

These protests have been going on for months against the actions of the current Trump administration. One of the protest organizers, Cascade Forward, said, “The energy at these demonstrations is uplifting. If you’re sitting at home, feeling alone, looking at outrage on the phone, come on down. You’ll see there’s a movement happening right here in Cowlitz County.”

They will be at R.A. Long Park from noon to 1:30 p.m. This time, the event will also include a food drive. Organizers are asking for non-perishable food items, baby food and supplies, toiletries and basic medical items, as well as dog and cat food.