Delays on I-5 Near Woodland For Guardrail Repair—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There will be some delays on northbound I-5 this morning and into the early afternoon as work is being done in Woodland.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says maintenance crews will be removing and replacing a damaged guardrail on northbound I-5 near Dike Access Road, just north of Woodland. During this time, the left lane will be closed from milepost 23 to 24.5 between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.