Crash Over Embankment in Toutle—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a reported injury yesterday afternoon after a crash just off South Toutle Road in Toutle.

Emergency personnel responded around 3:10 p.m. to Frank Smith Road at Gilmore Road near Studebaker Creek after a 911 call reporting a vehicle off the roadway. When crews arrived, they found a truck down an embankment on its side.

It was confirmed that the driver, an elderly man, was inside the vehicle and injured. He had to be extricated. It has not been reported whether he was hospitalized, and the cause of the crash has not been released at this time.