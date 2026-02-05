Man Found Guilty for Child Molestation Case Out of Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Christopher Hamilton was found guilty this week after a five-day trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court of first-degree child molestation and indecent liberties. The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says the jury found that between 2016 and 2018, Hamilton had sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 for sexual gratification, and that the victim was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless.

The case was out of Woodland. Hamilton is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.