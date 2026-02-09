Lewis & Clark Bridge Overnight Closures This Week—KLOG 100.7 News

MGP Mobile Office in Ryderwood—KLOG 100.7 NewsFebruary 9, 2026
Crash North of Castle Rock Monday Morning—KLOG 100.7 NewsFebruary 9, 2026
Prepare for some overnight delays on the Lewis & Clark Bridge this week.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says bridge maintenance crews will be closing a single lane to repair a section of the bridge’s steel structure and perform maintenance on the bridge deck.
Work will take place each night starting tonight from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Friday. During this time, flaggers will guide travelers through the open lane.